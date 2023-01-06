WATCH: Suspects Catch On Fire While Setting Fire To California Business

Two suspected arsonists were caught on video setting fire to an immigration services building in Bakersfield on Monday evening when something unplanned occurred. According to ABC23, the men also caught themselves on fire in the process of trying to burn down the building.

Video footage shared by business owner Max Solorzano shows the suspects douse parts of the building in gasoline. Just as the fire is started, the two men become caught in the flames and can be seen trying to rid themselves of the fire as they run down the street. The suspect who starts the fire is immediately overtaken by the flames. The other suspect watches this happen, trips in the parking lot, and also starts on fire.

ABC23 mentioned that firefighters quickly arrived on scene and were able to extinguish the fire within 10 minutes before extensive structural damage was done. Solorzano noted that the building was closed due to the fire, but that there is another location open off of Planz Road for anyone in need of "tax or immigration services" while the other building is being repaired. Information regarding the identity of the suspects has not been released as the investigation continues.

The full video of the incident can be seen on turnto23.com.