Texas Teen Shot During Basketball Game

By Dani Medina

January 6, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

A teenager was shot during a basketball game on Thursday (January 5) night in San Antonio.

The shooting occurred shortly before 10 p.m. at Oakhaven Park on the north side of the city, NEWS4SA reports. Several people were playing basketball when a fight broke out between two groups. During the fight, a man reportedly shot his weapon multiple times at another man. A bullet wound up hitting a 19-year-old boy in the arm.

The suspect ran off with two others. Police said they found several shell casings on the basketball court.

The 19-year-old was taken to the hospital and remains in stable condition.

This is a developing story.

More Texas crime news

Inmate Tries To Escape Texas Jail & It Was All Caught On TikTok

The Craziest Texas Crime Stories We Found In 2022

Texas Man Caught On Camera Taking His Dead Father's Money

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.