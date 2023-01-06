Texas Teen Shot During Basketball Game

A teenager was shot during a basketball game on Thursday (January 5) night in San Antonio.

The shooting occurred shortly before 10 p.m. at Oakhaven Park on the north side of the city, NEWS4SA reports. Several people were playing basketball when a fight broke out between two groups. During the fight, a man reportedly shot his weapon multiple times at another man. A bullet wound up hitting a 19-year-old boy in the arm.

The suspect ran off with two others. Police said they found several shell casings on the basketball court.

The 19-year-old was taken to the hospital and remains in stable condition.

This is a developing story.

