Texas Woman Goes On A Fajita Meat Stealing Spree

By Dani Medina

January 6, 2023

Photo: Laredo Police Department

Police are searching for a woman who allegedly stole from several grocery stores in Texas.

Several meat markets in the Laredo area have reported thefts in recent weeks, KWTX reports. A female thief is reportedly to blame, as she's hit several markets in the area. She allegedly stole five packages of fajita meat worth $833 from a local H-E-B.

The woman has been identified as Minerva San Juanita Lopez. The 47-year-old woman is facing three felony arrest warrants in connection to these thefts. Anyone with information is urged to contact Laredo Crime Stoppers at 956-724-1876.

