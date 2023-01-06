Texas Woman Kidnapped Friend's 2-Day-Old Baby & Pretended It Was Hers

A Texas woman is behind bars after allegedly kidnapping her friend's 2-day-old newborn and pretending it was her own.

Kristie Julian was charged with kidnapping and is being held at the Harris County Jail on a $20,000 bond, KPRC reports. Houston police responded to reports of a kidnapping on New Year's Eve in the 5000 block of Paige Street. Julian was reportedly at the apartment with her friend, the baby's mother. She asked the baby's mother if she could hold her, to which she declined. Julian wound up taking the baby anyway when her mother went to the bathroom.

Julian reportedly told police that the baby was her own. The baby was found unharmed at Julian's boyfriend's house. Her boyfriend told police that the baby was Julian's and she gave birth a few days ago. The baby was returned to its rightful mother later that day and Julian was arrested.

If Julian makes bond, she has been ordered to not have any contact with the baby or its mother. She's also not allowed to be within 200 feet of any address where the mother lives, works or goes to school.

