Texas Woman Says She Was Fired For Meeting A Dallas Mavericks Player: WATCH

What lengths would you go to to meet your favorite basketball player?

One woman in Texas said she actually got fired from her job for going to a Dallas Mavericks event! Center Christian Wood was at a local Raising Cane's meeting fans when a woman showed up to get a poster signed.

"How's your new year going?" Wood asked, to which the woman replied, "Very good, and yours?" She then told the Mavs player that she was let go from her job for attending the event.

"I got fired just for coming here. I said, 'I'm leaving early, bye!' So I'm a real fan, I'm serious!" she told Wood. Her honesty and loyalty earned her a fist bump from the 6-foot-9 NBA star. "Respect," he said. "That's crazy!"

You can watch a video of their interaction below: