The Biggest-Ever Buc-ee’s Is Coming… But Not To Texas

By Dani Medina

January 6, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

The saga of the biggest Buc-ee's ever continues. This time, it's Tennessee that's getting hold of the title... for now.

A new Buc-ee's location is set to open in Sevierville, Tennessee, in May — an area just outside of Knoxville, MySanAntonio reports. The 74,000-square-foot location is 8,000 feet larger than the New Braunfels location in the Lone Star State.

Texas, however, will take back the crown when the new Luling location opens. That location is expected to be over 75,000 feet. It'll be built next door to the current location off of I-10.

The Sevierville location marks the second Buc-ee's to be opened in Tennessee.

