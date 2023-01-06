This Is Louisiana's Best Gym

Do you have a New Year's resolution to start working out more, but you're not really sure where to start? For many people, the start of a new year means doubling down on plans to get fit or focus on their health.

Using online reviews and feedback from fitness professionals, Cheapism searched for the best gyms around the country and compiled a list of the top spot in each state. These fitness centers stand out thanks to the staff and trainers, fitness programs, gear and equipment that aim to help clients achieve their goals.

According to the site, the best gym in Louisiana is Fuel Center of Fitness. Located in Metairie, the gym helps members with their own personal fitness goals with "cutting edge classes," according to owner Barry S.

Fuel Center of Fitness is located at 701 Metairie Road, Suite 1B-201, in Metairie.

Here's what Cheapism had to say:

"Classes and top-notch equipment rule in Fuel Center, and so do brands and buzzwords. Stay up to date with Boot Camp Challenge, Total Body Eclipse, X-Cycle, S.P.A.C.E. Program, and Nitro Kick Boxing if doing circuit work is boring. Add to that, a full gym with Power Circuit X-press, Piloga, Bokwa, and Zumba too."

Check out Cheapism's full list to see more of the best gyms around the country.