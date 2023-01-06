This Part Of The Texas Map Is Ironically Shaped Like A Cowboy Boot

By Dani Medina

January 6, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

In perhaps the most Texas-shaped revelation yet, it turns out a census tract in Harris County looks exactly like a cowboy boot!

Twitter account @everytract shares photos of every census tract in the United States — and most recently, the automated account is revealing what some tracts in the Lone Star State are shaped like. Census tracts are "small, relatively permanent statistical subdivisions of a county or statistically equivalent entity" used in the decennial U.S. Census.

The census tract in question is 4132.01 in Harris County. That covers a population of over 2,700.

The revelation was quite humorous to people on the internet.

"Nah they gotta be kidding," one user wrote.

"Art," said another.

Another user simply used two emojis: — "👢🤠" — to describe the census tract.

Take a look at it for yourself below!

