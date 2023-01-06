Woman Who Smelled 'Heavily Of Body Odor' Wanted By Texas Police

A woman is wanted by Houston Police for a string of robberies allegedly committed around Christmas.

The Houston Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying this woman. Her first alleged robbery was committed at a hotel in the 5100 block of Hidalgo Street. She approached the clerk with a threatening note that states another suspect was standing outside the building with a weapon. The woman demanded the clerk give her cash from the register.

The day after that, the woman entered a sandwich shop in the 6100 block of Westheimer Road with a threatening note and demanded cash. Then, you guessed it, the day after that, she entered another hotel in the 5100 block of Westheimer Road. She followed the same routine with the threatening note — and allegedly did it again on December 23 at a bank in the 7900 block of Westheimer Road. All four times, she walked out with money from the cash drawer and fled the scene, sometimes on foot and sometimes in a car.

In the first incident, the woman was described as a 40 to 50 year old white female who wore a black baseball cap with blond or gray hair tucked inside. She also wore a black coat, a face mask and sunglasses. In two instances, the woman wore high heels. In one robbery, however, a victim said the suspect "was dressed nicely" but "smelled heavily of body odor."

Anyone with information on this woman is urged to contact the Houston Police Department's Robbery Division.

You can watch surveillance video below: