YoungBoy Never Broke Again Releases His New Album 'I Rest My Case'
By Tony M. Centeno
January 6, 2023
YoungBoy Never Broke Again is back with his first album of 2023.
On Friday, January 6, NBA YoungBoy delivered his fifth studio album I Rest My Case. The Baton Rouge, La native includes 19 featureless bangers on the project including "Black," "Groovy," and "Fight With My Sheets." The album was originally called Black according to the announcement he made back in November. However, YB ended up changing the name of the project a few days before it hit streaming services.
"F**k them numbers these rappers dying for #IRestMyCase January 6 with no promotion listen or don’t," he wrote in a recent Instagram post.
YoungBoy's second album under Motown arrives a few months after he signed with the UMG imprint. The 23-year-old rapper spent the past five years dropping music through Atlantic Records. Towards the end of his time with the label, YoungBoy was critical of Atlantic and wanted out as soon as he completed his contractual obligations with the release of The Last Slimeto. After his contract ended, YB signed with Motown last October, who also houses his Never Broke Again artists Quando Rondo and NoCap.
I Rest My Case arrives a couple of weeks after he released his first project via Motown Records, Lost Files. The compilation album contains 21 songs. It was the eighth project he dropped in 2022. Among the projects were mixtapes like Colors, Realer 2, 3800 Degrees and Ma' I Got a Family. He also delivered two joint projects with DaBaby (Better Than You) and Quando Rondo (3860) as well as his fourth studio album The Last Slimeto, which dropped last August.
Listen to I Rest My Case below.
WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE