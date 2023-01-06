YoungBoy Never Broke Again Releases His New Album 'I Rest My Case'

YoungBoy's second album under Motown arrives a few months after he signed with the UMG imprint. The 23-year-old rapper spent the past five years dropping music through Atlantic Records. Towards the end of his time with the label, YoungBoy was critical of Atlantic and wanted out as soon as he completed his contractual obligations with the release of The Last Slimeto. After his contract ended, YB signed with Motown last October, who also houses his Never Broke Again artists Quando Rondo and NoCap.



I Rest My Case arrives a couple of weeks after he released his first project via Motown Records, Lost Files. The compilation album contains 21 songs. It was the eighth project he dropped in 2022. Among the projects were mixtapes like Colors, Realer 2, 3800 Degrees and Ma' I Got a Family. He also delivered two joint projects with DaBaby (Better Than You) and Quando Rondo (3860) as well as his fourth studio album The Last Slimeto, which dropped last August.



Listen to I Rest My Case below.



WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE