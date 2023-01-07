Jeremy Renner Celebrates Birthday In Hospital After Snowplow Accident

Jeremy Renner is ringing in his 52nd birthday in the hospital, where he remains in stable condition after suffering a tragic accident.

"Thank you Renowned Medical ICU team for beginning this journey," he shared on his Instagram Story alongside a photo of him with medical staff and a whole lot of prayer hands emojis. In a separate post, he thanked his followers for "the birthday love."

Renner underwent surgery for his injuries after he was ran over by a 14,000 snowplow near Mt. Rose Highway outside of downtown Reno, Nevada. The Avengers star suffered "blunt chest trauma and other orthopedic injuries," a spokesperson said. He was reportedly being a good Samaritan and helping someone who was stranded in the show at the time of the horrific freak accident. "He was helping someone stranded in the snow. He is always helping others," said Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve.