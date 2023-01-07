Kevin McCarthy Elected House Speaker After 15 Rounds Of Voting

Kevin McCarthy has been elected Speaker of the U.S. House on a historic 15th ballot overnight Friday into Saturday.

The California Republican defeated New York Democrat Hakeem Jeffries for the job by a 216-212 vote. It took 15 ballots to clinch the 55th House speaker position, the most since before the Civil War. After he was elected, McCarthy took to Twitter. "I hope one thing is clear after this week: I will never give up. And I will never give up for you, the American people," he wrote, alongside a video of him being congratulated.

President Joe Biden also shared his congratulations in a statement:

Jill and I congratulate Kevin McCarthy on his election as Speaker of the House. The American people expect their leaders to govern in a way that puts their needs above all else, and that is what we need to do now. As I said after the midterms, I am prepared to work with Republicans when I can and voters made clear that they expect Republicans to be prepared to work with me as well. Now that the leadership of the House of Representatives has been decided it is time for that process to begin.