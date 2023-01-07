Video Shows GOP Lawmaker Being Restrained Prior To Final House Speaker Vote

Footage from inside the U.S. House chambers shows Rep. Mike Rogers (R-Ala.) being restrained while confronting Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) about his refusal to vote for Kevin McCarthy as the next House speaker prior to a final vote on Friday (January 6).

The footage was captured by C-SPAN cameras inside the House chambers at around 11:00 p.m. after Gaetz declined to vote for McCarthy on the 14th House speaker ballot, which not only led to a 15th -- and decisive -- vote, but also resulted in a heated confrontation involving himself and Rogers.

Rep. Richard Hudson (R-NC) was seen pulling Rogers away from Gaetz as a gavel is heard in the background.