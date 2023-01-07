Video Shows GOP Lawmaker Being Restrained Prior To Final House Speaker Vote
By Jason Hall
January 7, 2023
Footage from inside the U.S. House chambers shows Rep. Mike Rogers (R-Ala.) being restrained while confronting Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) about his refusal to vote for Kevin McCarthy as the next House speaker prior to a final vote on Friday (January 6).
The footage was captured by C-SPAN cameras inside the House chambers at around 11:00 p.m. after Gaetz declined to vote for McCarthy on the 14th House speaker ballot, which not only led to a 15th -- and decisive -- vote, but also resulted in a heated confrontation involving himself and Rogers.
Rep. Richard Hudson (R-NC) was seen pulling Rogers away from Gaetz as a gavel is heard in the background.
McCarthy downplayed the tension between the Republican congressmen when asked about the situation by reporters.
“Oh nothing,” McCarthy said via the New York Times. “I mean, we ended up with a tie, and he was able to get the others to be able to go present.”
McCarthy received 216 votes and all six of the remaining GOP holdouts agreed to vote present, finally crossing the 218-vote threshold needed to be elected as House speaker just before 12:30 a.m. on Saturday (January 7).
Newly-elected Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries -- who received more votes than McCarthy in the first dozen ballots -- was nominated by all 212 Democrats in the House.