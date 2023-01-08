Damar Hamlin Shares Photo Of Him Rooting For Bills From Hospital Bed

By Bill Galluccio

January 8, 2023

New England Patriots v Buffalo Bills
Photo: Getty Images

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin continues to recover after suffering cardiac arrest during the Bills' game against the Bengals on Monday (January 2).

On Sunday, Hamlin made several posts on social media ahead of the Bills' game against the New England Patriots.

In the first post, Hamlin shared a video of himself running out of the tunnel before a game.

"It's GameDay & There's Nothing I Want More Than To Be Running Out That Tunnel With My Brothers.. God Using Me In A Different Way Today! Tell Someone You Love Them Today! 3️⃣🫶🏾 #prayfor3," he wrote.

In the second post, he shared a photo of himself and two others getting ready to watch the game from his hospital room.

"GAMETIME @buffalobills LFG!!!!!!," Hamlin said.

The Bills' game got off to a fast start as Nyheim Hines ran back the opening kickoff 96 yards for a touchdown giving the Bills an early 7-0 lead.

"OMFG!!!!!!!!!!!!!" Hamlin tweeted after the play.

"FREE HINES @TheNyNy7," he added in a second tweet.

Hines did it again in the second half, returning a kickoff 101 yards for a touchdown that gave the Bills the lead in their 35-23 win.

