A Wednesday Addams tattoo has gone viral for all the wrong reasons after Twitter user @TheeSocialitee posted a photo of the ink with the caption "The client asked for Wednesday but instead got Saturday night at the after hours."

Fans of Netflix's latest hit series took the opportunity to hilariously trash the cringey tat, pointing out that it looks more like Samuel L. Jackson than Wednesday star Jenna Ortega.

"This looks like Samuel L Jackson cosplaying as Wednesday," one fan tweeted, followed by a series of crying emojis.

"Some dude got Wednesday tatted on him. Looks more like Samuel L. Jackson daughter," wrote another.

"When you get a pre-production tattoo of Wednesday Addams, after hearing Samuel L. Jackson is being considered for the lead," reads another tweet.

Wednesday blew expectations out of the water durings its first week on the streaming service, breaking and impressive record set by Stranger Things. The Addams Family spinoff broke Netflix's weekly viewership record for English speaking shows upon its November 23 debut, racking up 341.23 million hours. The record was previously set earlier last year by Stranger Things 4, which received 335.01 million hours viewed during its premiere week (May 30 to June 5). Earlier this week, Netflix confirmed a second season was coming.

Check out the tattoo in question, as well as some of the best reactions, below.