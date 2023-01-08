Morrissey Slams 'Cancel Vultures' Amidst Miley Cyrus Pulling Out Of Song

Morrissey is setting the record straight after accusing "cancel vultures" of speculating that Miley Cyrus asked to be taken off their collaborative single "I Am Veronica" due to clashing political views.

“Miley knew everything about me when she arrived to sing ‘I Am Veronica’ almost two years ago; she walked into the studio already singing the song. She volunteered. I did not ask her to get involved. Her professionalism was astounding, her vocals a joy to behold,” the former Smiths singer explained in a lengthy blog post on his official website. “Every minute that I spent with Miley was loving and funny. She asked if she could be in the ‘Veronica’ video. I was very honored. She told me that Morrissey songs are on 24-hour rotation in her house, and she had frequently been photographed in Morrissey t-shirts. Miley came into my world; I did not venture towards hers. I was eternally thankful, and even now, I remain so.”

Morrissey then revealed why Cyrus asked for her feature to be removed, citing “reasons unconnected to me, having had a major clash with a key figure in ‘the circle’. I cannot give any details about the private fight because it is private, after all.”

“My friends are fully aware of a certain aim to put me out of circulation, which has inexplicably become relentless even though the entire point of Cancel Culture is to never again acknowledge whomever has been cancelled,” he added. “You cannot constantly vomit out the same regurgitated ‘he should not be listened to’ dirge year after year, because YOU are displaying an obsession that you urge others to avoid. I had secretly hoped that the glorious benefit of being cancelled would be that I could never again receive a bad review, because even to give me yet another oh-so-predictable bad review confirms that I am not, after all, cancelled.”

After stating that "cancel vultures" are simply "jealous" of him, Morrissey then clarified his own political views. “Although the Left changed and deserted me many years ago, I am most certainly not Far Right, and I have not ever met anyone who claims to be Far Right," he wrote. "My politics are straightforward: I recognise realities. Some realities horrify me, and some do not, but I accept that I was not created so that others might gratify me and delight me with all that they think and do – what a turgid life that would be.”