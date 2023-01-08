Online Sleuths Claim To Spot Idaho Murder Suspect At Victims' Vigil
By Taylor Linzinmeir
January 8, 2023
A slew of online detectives believe Idaho quadruple-murder suspect Bryan Kohberger attended a vigil for his alleged victims 17 days after their murders.
The evidence behind their claim comes from a video posted earlier this week. In the clip, a man wearing a blue coat who resembles 28-year-old Kohberger can be seen walking into the University of Idaho's William H. Kibbie-ASUI Activity Center, which is where the vigil for the four students killed at the university —Kaylee Goncalves, 21; Madison Mogen, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20; and Ethan Chapin, 20 — was held.
One Twitter user wrote, "Blue coat guy many think is Bryan Kohberger walking into the vigil." another commented that it would make sense for him to be there, "to absorb the sadness and fear from what he had done." There has been no confirmation that the individual seen in the video is actually Kohnerger.
Blue coat guy many think is Bryan Kohberger walking into the vigil. See my other tweets for side by side profile comparison. #BryanKohberger #Idahohomocides #idahomurders pic.twitter.com/TosoY3jYre— Haymitch Abernathy (@DrunkHaymitchPN) January 3, 2023
Kohberger is currently the only suspect in the murder, in which the victims were found dead by police at their off-campus home in Moscow on November 13. He was arrested at his family's home in Pennsylvania on December 30 following four days of surveillance. and faces four counts of first-degree murder and one county of burglary.