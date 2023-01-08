Online Sleuths Claim To Spot Idaho Murder Suspect At Victims' Vigil

A slew of online detectives believe Idaho quadruple-murder suspect Bryan Kohberger attended a vigil for his alleged victims 17 days after their murders.

The evidence behind their claim comes from a video posted earlier this week. In the clip, a man wearing a blue coat who resembles 28-year-old Kohberger can be seen walking into the University of Idaho's William H. Kibbie-ASUI Activity Center, which is where the vigil for the four students killed at the university —Kaylee Goncalves, 21; Madison Mogen, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20; and Ethan Chapin, 20 — was held.

One Twitter user wrote, "Blue coat guy many think is Bryan Kohberger walking into the vigil." another commented that it would make sense for him to be there, "to absorb the sadness and fear from what he had done." There has been no confirmation that the individual seen in the video is actually Kohnerger.