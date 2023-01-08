'Relentless Parade Of Cyclones' To Cause Flooding, Mudslides In California

By Bill Galluccio

January 8, 2023

Massive Storm Brings Flooding Rains And Damaging Winds To California
Photo: Getty Images

The National Weather Service is warning California residents to brace for more bad weather as a "relentless parade of cyclones" will bring heavy rain and snow over the next few days.

California is already trying to clean up from severe storms earlier in the week, which left at least seven people dead.

"Heavy rain is expected to add up to several inches across much of central California through Tuesday. The cumulative effect of successive heavy rainfall events will lead to additional instances of flooding. This includes rapid water rises, mudslides, and the potential for major river flooding," the NWS said.

The storms could also dump up to five feet of snow in the Sierra Nevada mountains, causing an increased risk of avalanches.

In addition to the precipitation, the storms are causing high winds that are gusting upwards of 50 mph. The winds are knocking down trees and powerlines, making it difficult for rescue workers to reach people who are stranded by the flood waters.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.