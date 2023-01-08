'Relentless Parade Of Cyclones' To Cause Flooding, Mudslides In California

The National Weather Service is warning California residents to brace for more bad weather as a "relentless parade of cyclones" will bring heavy rain and snow over the next few days.

California is already trying to clean up from severe storms earlier in the week, which left at least seven people dead.

"Heavy rain is expected to add up to several inches across much of central California through Tuesday. The cumulative effect of successive heavy rainfall events will lead to additional instances of flooding. This includes rapid water rises, mudslides, and the potential for major river flooding," the NWS said.

The storms could also dump up to five feet of snow in the Sierra Nevada mountains, causing an increased risk of avalanches.

In addition to the precipitation, the storms are causing high winds that are gusting upwards of 50 mph. The winds are knocking down trees and powerlines, making it difficult for rescue workers to reach people who are stranded by the flood waters.