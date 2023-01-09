1 South Carolina City Among The 'Hardest-Working' Cities In The U.S.

By Sarah Tate

January 9, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

If you've ever visited major metropolitan cities like New York or Los Angeles, you've likely noticed that people tend to be on the go. Conversely, cities like Charleston, which was named the best place to retire, offer a more laid-back vibe for those who want to take their time to enjoy the little things. Depending where you live, you could find yourself a part of a culture where people are on the grind harder than those in another who may value time away from their job.

WalletHub compared 116 of the largest cities in the U.S. to determine which are the "hardest working" cities in the country, including one in South Carolina. According to the site:

"[Americans] work so hard, in fact, that we put in more hours at our jobs than several other industrialized countries. The average U.S. worker puts in 1,767 hours per year — 169 hours more than the average in Japan, 400 more than the U.K. and 435 more than Germany."

So which South Carolina city is among the most (and least) hardworking in the country?

Columbia

South Carolina's capital city ranked No. 106 overall. While placed near the bottom of the list, it still ranked higher than cities like Cleveland, Newark and Detroit.

These are the Top 20 hardest working cities in America:

  1. Anchorage, Alaska
  2. Washington, D.C.
  3. Virginia Beach, Virginia
  4. San Francisco, California
  5. Irving, Texas
  6. Cheyenne, Wyoming
  7. Norfolk, Virginia
  8. Austin, Texas
  9. Plano, Texas
  10. Dallas, Texas
  11. Chesapeake, Virginia
  12. Sioux Falls, South Dakota
  13. Corpus Christi, Texas
  14. Omaha, Nebraska
  15. Salt Lake City, Utah
  16. Fort Worth, Texas
  17. Denver, Colorado
  18. Nashville, Tennessee
  19. Chandler, Arizona
  20. Arlington, Texas

To determine the list, WalletHub compared more than 100 U.S. cities across two factors: direct work factors and indirect work factors. These were then evaluated using 11 key metrics, including average workweek hours, employment rate, share of workers leaving vacation time unused, idle youth, average commute time, share of workers with multiple jobs, average leisure time spent per day, annual volunteer hours per resident and more.

Check out WalletHub's report to see the full list of the hardest working cities in the country.

