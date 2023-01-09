2023 iHeartRadio ALTer EGO: How To Watch

It's time to rock out! The 2023 iHeartRadio ALTer EGO Presented By Capital One is going down in Los Angeles this Saturday, January 14th, as an iconic lineup of some of the biggest names in Alternative Rock takes over the stage at the Kia Forum, and fans across the country will be able to join in and watch live too.

This year's iHeartRadio ALTer EGO includes performances from Rock and Roll Hall of Famers Red Hot Chili Peppers, Jack White, Muse, Fall Out Boy, Phoenix, CHVRCHES, Beach Weather and Rosa Linn, and it's all hosted by Woody of iHeartRadio ALT 98.7's nationally syndicated "The Woody Show."

"After last year’s show I was pretty sure there was no getting better than that, but I was wrong," explained Woody ahead of his upcoming hosting duties. "With a line-up like this how do you decide who goes on when? I'm glad that's not my job! I'll just be over here hosting."

Fans can tune in to watch the 2023 iHeartRadio ALTer EGO on Saturday, January 14th at 10pmET/7pm PT via an exclusive stream on Veeps.com or via the Veeps app on Apple TV, Roku, iOS, and Android. And, as in previous years, iHeartRadio ALTer Ego will broadcast on iHeartRadio Alternative and Rock stations across the country, on iHeartRadio.com and on the iHeartRadio app.