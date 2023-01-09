Avalanche Buries, Kills 2 Snowmobilers In Colorado
By Zuri Anderson
January 9, 2023
Two snowmobilers are dead after an avalanche buried both of them in Colorado over the weekend, per KDVR.
The Grant County Sheriff's Office said the avalanche happened around 2:15 p.m. Saturday (January 7) on Corona Pass near Winter Park and the area of Mount Epworth. One of the snowmobilers, a 58-year-old man from Northern Colorado, was pronounced dead after being recovered.
Emergency responders weren't able to recover the second victim, a 52-year-old man, until the next day. They had to halt operations due to safety concerns. The Grant County Coroner's Office will release the identity of the victims when appropriate.
Reporters said four people have died from avalanches over the last few weekends in the state, and these victims mark the third and fourth. Colorado Avalanche Information Center (CAIC) said the snowpack is very dangerous and these conditions won't change for the next few weeks.
“We got a heavy snowfall in early December and that built the snowpack, much more than we see in a typical year and certainty in the last couple of years,” CAIC Director Ethan Greene told reporters. “So, we are seeing larger avalanches than we’ve seen in the last few years.”
For more information about how to avalanche safety, visit the CAIC's webpage on these disasters.