Avalanche Buries, Kills 2 Snowmobilers In Colorado

Two snowmobilers are dead after an avalanche buried both of them in Colorado over the weekend, per KDVR.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office said the avalanche happened around 2:15 p.m. Saturday (January 7) on Corona Pass near Winter Park and the area of Mount Epworth. One of the snowmobilers, a 58-year-old man from Northern Colorado, was pronounced dead after being recovered.

Emergency responders weren't able to recover the second victim, a 52-year-old man, until the next day. They had to halt operations due to safety concerns. The Grant County Coroner's Office will release the identity of the victims when appropriate.