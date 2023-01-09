Blood Trail Through Woods Leads Wisconsin Police To Suspect

By Taylor Linzinmeir

January 9, 2023

Crime Tape In The Woods
Photo: Getty Images

A Wisconsin man is in custody after deputies tracked him down using a trail of blood and footprints.

The incident began at about 2:40 p.m. on January 4, according to the Adams County Sheriff's Office. Deputies received a complaint about a man who was at the residence of a woman he was ordered to have "no contact" with. The man, 62-year-old John C. Mathews of Grand March, was beating on her vehicle. He then allegedly took drove off in the woman's car without her consent.

Deputies located the vehicle traveling southbound on STH 13 and tried to initiate a traffic stop, according to the sheriff's office. Mathews failed to stop, lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the south ditch on Fawn Avenue. But when deputies approached the vehicle, Mathews was not inside. That's when they saw a trail of blood and footprints leading into a wooded area on Fawn Avenue.

Adams County Sheriff's Office said the K9 team was sent out to track the suspect after a perimeter was set up around the crash. Shortly after, a homeowner on Fern Avenue called authorities to tell them a man was currently standing on her porch. Deputies responded and took Mathews into custody. The following charges have been requested:

  • Fleeing/Eluding
  • Operating While Intoxicated – 10th Offense
  • Operating a Motor Vehicle Without Owner’s Consent
  • Criminal Damage to Property
  • Disorderly Conduct
  • Felony Bail Jumping
