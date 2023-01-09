Buc-ee's May Be Expanding Beyond Texas Once Again

By Ginny Reese

January 9, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Buc-ee's may be expanding beyond Texas once again. My San Antonio reported that one western Louisiana town may be getting its first Buc-ee's store.

According to the Shreveport Times, Buc-ee's is in negotiations to purchase land on Interstate 20 at the Tarbutton Exchange, a $25 million project completed in 2019.

Ruston City Council will vote on the potential new store during Monday's (January 9) 5:30 p.m. meeting. The potential agreement for the store is between the city of Ruston and CSMS Management LLC, which is reportedly "affiliated with the Buc-ee's development." In addition, the Lincoln Parish Police Jury and the Lincoln Parish School Board will vote on the measure during Tuesday (January 10) meetings.

Buc-ee's broke ground on a "much larger" store right here in Texas in November. KXAN reported that the groundbreaking ceremony for the new store took place with Mayor CJ Watts in attendance.

The newest Buc-ee's store will be next to an existing location, reported My San Antonio. The existing Luling location is currently the only Buc-ee's store in Caldwell County. It opened in 2001. The store doubled in size in 2006 and again in 2009. Now, the newer, bigger location will be right next door allowing for a "seamless transition," according to a company press release.

