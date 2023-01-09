Buc-ee's May Be Expanding Beyond Texas Once Again
By Ginny Reese
January 9, 2023
Buc-ee's may be expanding beyond Texas once again. My San Antonio reported that one western Louisiana town may be getting its first Buc-ee's store.
According to the Shreveport Times, Buc-ee's is in negotiations to purchase land on Interstate 20 at the Tarbutton Exchange, a $25 million project completed in 2019.
Ruston City Council will vote on the potential new store during Monday's (January 9) 5:30 p.m. meeting. The potential agreement for the store is between the city of Ruston and CSMS Management LLC, which is reportedly "affiliated with the Buc-ee's development." In addition, the Lincoln Parish Police Jury and the Lincoln Parish School Board will vote on the measure during Tuesday (January 10) meetings.
Buc-ee's may finally be coming to Louisiana. Here's where it will be https://t.co/P3f0cER1ad— The Shreveport Times (@shreveporttimes) January 6, 2023
Buc-ee's broke ground on a "much larger" store right here in Texas in November. KXAN reported that the groundbreaking ceremony for the new store took place with Mayor CJ Watts in attendance.
The newest Buc-ee's store will be next to an existing location, reported My San Antonio. The existing Luling location is currently the only Buc-ee's store in Caldwell County. It opened in 2001. The store doubled in size in 2006 and again in 2009. Now, the newer, bigger location will be right next door allowing for a "seamless transition," according to a company press release.
The country’s biggest @bucees will replace Luling’s current store which was Buc-ee’s first mega-sized travel center. Built in 2003, it will stay open until the flagship store opens in 16 months. pic.twitter.com/DXMuLWNJZW— Bettie Cross (@BettieCrossTV) November 16, 2022