Buc-ee's may be expanding beyond Texas once again. My San Antonio reported that one western Louisiana town may be getting its first Buc-ee's store.

According to the Shreveport Times, Buc-ee's is in negotiations to purchase land on Interstate 20 at the Tarbutton Exchange, a $25 million project completed in 2019.

Ruston City Council will vote on the potential new store during Monday's (January 9) 5:30 p.m. meeting. The potential agreement for the store is between the city of Ruston and CSMS Management LLC, which is reportedly "affiliated with the Buc-ee's development." In addition, the Lincoln Parish Police Jury and the Lincoln Parish School Board will vote on the measure during Tuesday (January 10) meetings.