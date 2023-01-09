Chicago Metra Train Slams Into Vehicle, Injures Passengers

A Metra Rock Island train slammed into a vehicle early Monday morning, and four individuals were injured. According to ABC7, the vehicle went around the train crossing gates when it was not permitted and was struck by the train. The crash occurred near Morgan Park at "115th Street and Marshfield Avenue" at 7:25 a.m.

The woman driving the vehicle was taken to a local hospital in critical condition following the incident. ABC7 mentioned that three other passengers were taken to the hospital in good condition. It was not detailed wether the three passengers were aboard the train or the vehicle at the time of the crash.

Both the train and the vehicle sustained damage as a result of the incident. ABC7 noted that the train tracks were closed for just over an hour, but ended up reopening at 8:45 am. Passengers used the Beverly Branch until the incident was cleaned up and the tracks where the incident occurred were reopened. Despite reopening, some passengers still experienced train delays as part of their morning commute. Sky footage of the aftermath shows multiple police cars driving by the tracks where the incident took place in addition to a few cars surrounding the scene.