Classified Documents From Biden's Time As VP Found In Private Office

Classified documents from President Joe Biden's time as Vice President were discovered in an office used by a Washington think tank, according to CNN. A source told the outlet that personal attorneys for Biden were clearing out Biden's office at the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement on November 2 when they found around ten classified documents inside a locked closet.

While the contents of the documents were not revealed, some of them were marked "sensitive compartmented information," which indicates they were likely from intelligence sources.

The documents were turned over to the National Archives. U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland tasked the U.S. attorney in Chicago with reviewing the documents.

"The White House is cooperating with the National Archives and the Department of Justice regarding the discovery of what appear to be Obama-Biden Administration records, including a small number of documents with classified markings," Richard Sauber, special counsel to President Biden, said in a statement. "The documents were discovered when the President's personal attorneys were packing files housed in a locked closet to prepare to vacate office space at the Penn Biden Center in Washington, D.C. The President periodically used this space from mid-2017 until the start of the 2020 campaign. On the day of this discovery, November 2, 2022, the White House Counsel's Office notified the National Archives. The Archives took possession of the materials the following morning."