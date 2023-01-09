Dan + Shay Artist Shares Stunning Adele Cover That Will Give You Chills

By Kelly Fisher

January 9, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Shay Mooney covered an iconic Adele single, and his social media followers are gushing over the acoustic rendition. Mooney put his own spin on “Someone Like You,” a fan-favorite ballad that Adele released in 2011 on her smash-hit album, 21. The 11-track project also featured “Rolling in the Deep,” “Rumor Has It,” “Set Fire to the Rain” and more.

“I hate to turn up out of the blue, uninvited/ But I couldn't stay away, I couldn't fight it/ I had hoped you'd see my face/ And that you'd be reminded that for me, it isn't over/ Never mind, I'll find someone like you/ I wish nothing but the best for you, too/ ‘Don't forget me,’ I beg/ I remember you said/ ‘Sometimes it lasts in love, but sometimes it hurts instead/ ‘Sometimes it lasts in love, but sometimes it hurts instead’”

Mooney shared his own spin on “Someone Like You” on Monday (January 9), and Instagram users applauded the “absolutely beautiful” cover, writing in the comments: “I didn’t know I needed this, but my god this is great! Your voice is amazing❤️❤️,” “Gave me chills ❤️🔥👏,” and “Your vocals are INSANE!!!🔥🔥,” to name a few. Mooney’s Dan + Shay partner, Dan Smyers, wrote: “You are the greatest singer of all time. Period.”

Mooney has shared several recent covers, including with his guitar and seated at his piano. Some of his recent ones include “These Days” by Rascal Flatts, “100 Years” by Five for Fighting, “Tonight I Wanna Cry” by Keith Urban and more. Listen to Mooney’s Adele cover here:

Dan + ShayAdele
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.