Dan + Shay Artist Shares Stunning Adele Cover That Will Give You Chills

Shay Mooney covered an iconic Adele single, and his social media followers are gushing over the acoustic rendition. Mooney put his own spin on “Someone Like You,” a fan-favorite ballad that Adele released in 2011 on her smash-hit album, 21. The 11-track project also featured “Rolling in the Deep,” “Rumor Has It,” “Set Fire to the Rain” and more.

“I hate to turn up out of the blue, uninvited/ But I couldn't stay away, I couldn't fight it/ I had hoped you'd see my face/ And that you'd be reminded that for me, it isn't over/ Never mind, I'll find someone like you/ I wish nothing but the best for you, too/ ‘Don't forget me,’ I beg/ I remember you said/ ‘Sometimes it lasts in love, but sometimes it hurts instead/ ‘Sometimes it lasts in love, but sometimes it hurts instead’”

Mooney shared his own spin on “Someone Like You” on Monday (January 9), and Instagram users applauded the “absolutely beautiful” cover, writing in the comments: “I didn’t know I needed this, but my god this is great! Your voice is amazing❤️❤️,” “Gave me chills ❤️🔥👏,” and “Your vocals are INSANE!!!🔥🔥,” to name a few. Mooney’s Dan + Shay partner, Dan Smyers, wrote: “You are the greatest singer of all time. Period.”

Mooney has shared several recent covers, including with his guitar and seated at his piano. Some of his recent ones include “These Days” by Rascal Flatts, “100 Years” by Five for Fighting, “Tonight I Wanna Cry” by Keith Urban and more. Listen to Mooney’s Adele cover here: