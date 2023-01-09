Florida Man Shoots Landlord Trying To Evict Him From Home

A Florida man is accused of shooting his landlord who was trying to evict him and his girlfriend, WOFL reports.

Michael Matthews, 50, is facing charges in connection to a Saturday (January 7) shooting at his rented home on South Crystal View in Sanford, according to the Seminole County Sheriff's Office. The confrontation began when the landlord entered Matthews' room and demanded he and his girlfriend leave the home, per an arrest report.

The victim threatened to have a friend remove them by force if they weren't gone within 10 minutes, deputies said. Fifteen minutes later, the landlord returned and that's when Matthews allegedly pulled a gun on the him. The suspect waved the gun around and told the landlord to leave, the sheriff's office said.

As the victim turned to walk out, Matthews shoots the landlord in the collarbone area, the report alleges. The 50-year-old reportedly told deputies he was "tired of the way he was being treated and disrespected in the house."

He also accused the landlord of kicking his girlfriend in the bedroom, cops said. Officials noted the landlord wasn't armed and didn't threaten violence in the report.

Matthews was booked into Seminole County Jail for attempted murder and possessing a firearm as a convicted felon, according to the sheriff's office.