French Montana Says He's Not Liable For Miami Shooting After Cops Blame Him

"If the necessary agencies were notified ahead of time and protocol followed, police officers would have been in place to safeguard the community and assist with deterring and responding, if needed, to any situation that may arise," she added.



French Montana has denied any any responsibility for the shooting. He claimed told TMZ that he wasn't filming a music video and was simply "celebrating the release of my CB6 mixtape w/ friends at a local restaurant." Coke Boys 6: The Money Heist Edition dropped just hours after someone opened fire at French's crew while they were within the vicinity of DJ Khaled and E-Class' The Licking. New Orleans rapper Rob49 and one of French's bodyguards were among the 10 people who were hit with bullets. Fortunately, no fatalities were reported.



Nearly 24 hours after the shooting, Montana took to Twitter to release a statement about the incident. He reiterated that he and crew were "at the wrong place at the wrong time." The Licking also commented on the situation and said they were not aware of Montana's presence at the restaurant. They've been working with authorities as the investigation continues.