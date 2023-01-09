Georgia Grand Jury Finishes Report On Trump's Alleged Election Interference

The special grand jury convened in Fulton County, Georgia, to investigate alleged election interference by former President Donald Trump and his allies has wrapped up its work.

The report of the grand jury's findings was not made public and has been sent to the Fulton County district attorney's office. District Attorney Fani Willis will now review the report and decide whether any charges should be filed.

Judge Robert C. McBurney scheduled a hearing on January 24 to determine if the report should be made public. McBurney noted that members of the jury said they believed the report should be published.

The grand jury began its work last May and was involved in several legal battles over its power to issue subpoenas. South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham, Rudy Giuliani, and former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows all lost their legal challenges and were forced to provide testimony to the grand jury.