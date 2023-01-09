Justin Hawkins Injures Himself Attempting 'David Lee Roth-Style' Jump

By Katrina Nattress

January 9, 2023

Alcatraz Metal Fest in Kortrijk
Photo: Getty Images Europe

The Darkness spent this past fall on tour, and during their jaunt frontman Justin Hawkins injured himself while attempting a "David Lee Roth-style jump."

“Me and my brother [Dan Hawkins] try to run, even when we’re on tour,” he told Classic Rock (via NME). “But I haven’t been able to do anything for a while because I did a David Lee Roth-style split jump and f**ked up the hamstring in my left leg."

“It was a great jump, with my legs over my head, but when I landed I went, ‘Uh-oh,’” Hawkins recalled.

That wasn't the only injury the daring frontman sustained on tour, either. He also told the story of a jump gone wrong on a balcony in Australia. “It didn’t have the sort of lip I’m used to, so I ended up falling in a bit sideways and broke a rib,” Hawkins confessed. “So at the moment I’m limping and I find it difficult to breathe. But apart from that, I’m in tremendous shape.”

Hawkins recently found himself in some hot water after the internet accused him of "stealing the mic" from AC/DC's Brian Johnson during the  Taylor Hawkins tribute concert in London. Shortly after the event, the singer explained what really happened, and just last month Johnson told his account of the story, saying: "He got so excited, he came out and he forgot to bring a microphone with him. So that’s why it looked so awkward, trying to sing with one microphone."

The Darkness
