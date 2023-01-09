Las Vegas Strip Club Turns Bouncers Into 'Terminator' With Giant Robot Suit

By Ginny Reese

January 9, 2023

Photo: Sapphire Las Vegas

Sapphire Las Vegas, the world's largest strip club, now has the "biggest security guard ever seen." The Daily Star reported that the robot suit is 15 feet tall and looks like it stepped straight out of a sci-fi blockbuster.

The robot suit was flown to Vegas from Vancouver, Canada. The 4.4 ton suit, dubbed Mech "The Bot" Johnson, is worn by a staff member to help keep patrons and entertainers safe, according to a Sapphire Las Vegas news release.

Peter Feinstein, Managing Partner of Sapphire Las Vegas, said, "It only makes sense that the world's largest gentleman's club would have the world's largest security guard. The fully human-piloted mech suit has traveled all the way from Vancouver and is excited to make its Vegas debut at Sapphire during CES 2023."

Sapphire Las Vegas posed a video of the robot suit on Instagram, writing:

"He will be protecting us all from the Ai bots taking over the Las Vegas #CES convention so that you may party worry free all weekend long! 🦾"

One fan of the new robot suit commented on Sapphire's Instagram post, writing, "That’s one bouncer you definitely don’t want to f..k with I wish I could be there to see it and take a selfie." Another fan simply wrote, "So sick!"

