Latest On Former NFL RB Peyton Hillis' Health Battle

Former University of Arkansas standout and NFL running back Peyton Hillis is reportedly still in intensive care in relation to a swimming accident in Pensacola, Florida, WREG'﻿s Otis Kirk reports.

Hillis is reported to have made minor improvement since being hospitalized last Thursday (January 5), but "some additional issues with his kidneys is cause for concern," a source confirmed to Kirk.

"Initially the lungs and kidneys were the main issues," Kirk wrote. "But the source said this morning his kidneys are a great concern now."

Hillis was reported to be saving his children from drowning in the ocean and airlifted to a hospital, where he remains unconscious in the intensive care unit, according to ProFootballTalk.