Latest On Former NFL RB Peyton Hillis' Health Battle

Former University of Arkansas standout and NFL running back Peyton Hillis is reportedly still in intensive care in relation to a swimming accident in Pensacola, Florida, WREG's Otis Kirk reports.

Hillis is reported to have made minor improvement since being hospitalized last Thursday (January 5), but "some additional issues with his kidneys is cause for concern," a source confirmed to Kirk.

"Initially the lungs and kidneys were the main issues," Kirk wrote. "But the source said this morning his kidneys are a great concern now."

Hillis was reported to be saving his children from drowning in the ocean and airlifted to a hospital, where he remains unconscious in the intensive care unit, according to ProFootballTalk.