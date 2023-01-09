Middle School Teacher Accused Of Overdosing On Fentanyl In His Classroom

A middle school art teacher from New Jersey is facing multiple charges after he allegedly overdosed on fentanyl in his classroom.

The incident occurred on November 29 at Roosevelt Intermediate School. When school resource officer Fortunato Riga responded to the classroom, he found the nurse was trying to revive 57-year-old Frank Thompson in front of his students.

Riga administered Narcan, a drug used to treat an opioid overdose, and Thompson was taken to the hospital.

Investigators searched Thompson's classroom and found "various items of drug paraphernalia" hidden inside one of the closets.

"In this case, the swift actions of Officer Riga, who is on-site at Roosevelt Intermediate each school day, proved instrumental in maintaining the safety of the students and administering potentially life-saving measures to Mr. Thompson," Westfield Police Chief Christopher Battiloro said in a statement.

Last week, officials formally charged Thompson with possession of fentanyl, possession of drug paraphernalia, and endangering the welfare of children. He is due in court on February 1.

It is unclear if he is still employed by the school district.

"While the Westfield Public School District cannot comment on personnel matters which are confidential, we will maintain a continued focus on student and staff safety and on preserving the integrity of the classroom learning environment," Superintendent Raymond González said in a statement. "We are grateful for our strong partnership with the Westfield Police Department."