Miley Cyrus' Steamy Teaser Gives Fans Sneak Peek Of New Single 'Flowers'
By Sarah Tate
January 9, 2023
Miley Cyrus is giving fans a sneak peek of her new self-love single by sharing a steamy teaser of her singing in the shower.
The "Midnight Sky" singer shared the intimate video on Instagram on Monday (January 9), teasing her upcoming single "Flowers" as lyrics like "I can buy myself flowers" and "I can love me better than you can" reverberate throughout the space.
Even the short snippet has gotten fans hyped for the new single, with Instagram users flooding the comments to share their excitement. "I don't think we're ready for this serve 🔥" one user wrote, with another adding, "THIS IS A CLASSIC ALREADY."
Some fans have already speculated that the track, which is set to drop 7 p.m. ET Thursday (January 12), calls out Cyrus' ex-husband Liam Hemsworth, specifically pointing out one music video teaser of Cyrus dancing.
"Flowers" isn't the only new music that we can expect to hear from Cyrus. Last week, she revealed that she has a whole album coming out March 10 called Endless Summer Vacation, sharing the announcement alongside a stunning photo of her dangling from a bar in a black bodysuit.
Endless Summer Vacation is the long-awaited follow-up to her 2020 rock-heavy album Plastic Hearts.