Miley Cyrus' Steamy Teaser Gives Fans Sneak Peek Of New Single 'Flowers'

Miley Cyrus is giving fans a sneak peek of her new self-love single by sharing a steamy teaser of her singing in the shower.

The "Midnight Sky" singer shared the intimate video on Instagram on Monday (January 9), teasing her upcoming single "Flowers" as lyrics like "I can buy myself flowers" and "I can love me better than you can" reverberate throughout the space.

Even the short snippet has gotten fans hyped for the new single, with Instagram users flooding the comments to share their excitement. "I don't think we're ready for this serve 🔥" one user wrote, with another adding, "THIS IS A CLASSIC ALREADY."