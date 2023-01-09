Prosecutors Discover Damning New Evidence XXXTentacion's Alleged Murderer

In addition, prosecutors obtained footage of Williams tossing around $100 bills, which they believe is from the money he stole from X. They also secured testimony from Williams' ex-girlfriend. She told investigators that Williams told her that he was both Boatwright and Newsome on the day of the shooting. She said she recognized them both and thought they were both from Fort Lauderdale.



The prosecution has been steadily building their case against the remaining defendants who were arrested for allegedly murdering the "Look At Me!" rapper. Williams was arrested a month after XXXTentacion, born Jahseh Onfroy was robbed of $50,000 and fatally shot in front of the RIVA Motorsports showroom in Deerfield Beach, Fla. Williams was detained with Michael Boatwright and Trayvon Newsome while the fourth defendant Robert Allen was arrested a few days later at his sister's house in Atlanta.



Last August, Allen pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of second-degree murder and robbery with a firearm in exchange for testimony against the other three co-defendants. Although he could still face life in prison, Allen's lawyer hopes there will be a better outcome at his client's hearing on February 23.



Meanwhile, Mauricio Padilla, Williams' attorney, recently named a series of artists he plans to call on to testify during the trial including Drake, 6ix9ine, Quavo, Offset, Ski Mask The Slump God, Joe Budden and former Members Only affiliate Tankhead666. TakeOff was originally on the list before he was shot and killed in November. Jury selection for the trial is currently under way. The trial is expected to begin by the end of this month.