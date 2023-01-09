Schools Across The Country Reinstating Mask Mandates As COVID Cases Rise

As the number of COVID, flu, and RSV cases rise across the country, several school districts have announced plans to reinstate mask mandates for students and staff members, according to ABC News.

Last year, before students left for winter break, several schools in New Jersey and Pennsylvania informed parents that everybody would have to mask up when classes resumed.

In Ann Arbor, Michigan, officials said that schools were instituting a two-week mask mandate that will run until January 20.

Chelsea Public Schools in Boston also said that masks will be mandatory going forward. Officials did not say how long the mandate would last. UMass Boston is also requiring masks in all public indoor spaces and in crowded outdoor settings as well.

The decision was made after local wastewater monitoring showed the highest levels of COVID-19 in over a year.

“Based on the trends, it is imperative that we all protect ourselves and others. I understand there’s a very high level of pandemic fatigue, but the numbers speak for themselves,” said Dr. Bisola Ojikutu, Commissioner of Public Health and Executive Director of the Boston Public Health Commission. “We should all be masking indoors, staying home when sick, and testing for COVID-19. In addition, getting boosted is the best way to protect yourself from severe illness and hospitalization.”

In Chicago, officials have not put a mask mandate in place but are requiring all students to take a rapid test at home before coming to school.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there were over 470,000 new weekly cases reported in the week ending on January 4. The rise in cases has been attributed to the XBB.1.5 strain of the Omicron variant.