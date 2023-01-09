Sister Of Murdered Idaho Student Says 'True Evil Was Watching' Victims

The sister of Kaylee Goncalves, who was one of the four University of Idaho students murdered in November, is speaking out for the first time since a suspect was arrested for the brutal killings.

In an interview with NewsNation, Alivea Goncalves said that her family is struggling to cope with Kaylee's death.

"We still have such a long road ahead of us. The relief that we all felt having a suspect in custody was, I can't even describe it, like the weight of the world was lifted from our shoulders," she told the outlet.

Alivea said that she followed the nearly seven-week investigation and was shocked by what she learned about the 28-year-old suspect, Bryan Kohberger.

What bothered her the most was that Kohberger reportedly stalked Kaylee and the other victims, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin, for several weeks.

"We had no idea. She had no idea. I had no idea that true evil was genuinely watching them," Alivea told NewsNation.

"That's been the hardest part of this is to sit back and look at the totality of it. When my sister was Facetiming me about a new egg bites recipe, he was planning his next visit to the home. That's really difficult not to wish that you had done more and wish that you had known more. But it's just the first step. A lot more evidence will come out," Alivea said.

Kohberger was arrested at his parents' home in Pennsylvania and extradited to Idaho to face murder charges. Authorities linked him to the quadruple homicide using DNA evidence on a knife sheath left at the crime scene. Investigators have not revealed a motive for the gruesome murders.