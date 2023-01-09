This Is Florida's Best Barbecue Joint

Barbecue cooking is true Southern cuisine, but that doesn't mean any states outside of the region don't know how to do it. In fact, it's probably one of the most enduring Southern culinary styles, and that's not including all the different ways to approach slow-cooked meat. You can find a barbecue restaurant in every state, including far-flung places like Alaska and Hawaii.

That's why Food Network found the best barbecue restaurant in each state. According to the high-profile TV network, Florida's top place to grab some BBQ is Jenkins Quality Barbecue!

"Since 1957, Jenkins Quality Barbecue has been scorching palates with its unique hot mustard sauce. Slabs of ribs, half chickens and pork are smoked with oak in open brick pits, and the meat is laid atop slices of white bread or nestled inside a seeded bun and slathered with that tongue-tingling sauce. Spice neophytes, take heed: Jenkins offers a milder version of the mustard-based liquid that offers just as much flavor without the pepper."