This Is The Best All-You-Can-Eat Brunch In Louisiana
By Sarah Tate
January 9, 2023
Breakfast, lunch and dinner may be the most familiar meal times, but one that shouldn't be overlooked is brunch. Whether you making it a weekend event spent catching up with friends or simply want to enjoy the best of both worlds (read: breakfast staples and indulgent lunch items), brunch has become a favorite pastime for many around the country.
LoveFood compiled a list of the best all-you-can-eat brunch around the country, coming up with a list of the top spot in each state, from cozy mom-and-pop diners along the Gulf Coast to Sunday brunch buffets in New England inns.
So which restaurant in Louisiana serves up the best all-you-can-eat brunch in the state?
The Court of Two Sisters
Located in New Orleans, The Court of Two Sisters serves up a tasty daily jazz brunch buffet filled with delicious favorites like an Eggs Benedict station, specialty omelettes, red beans & rice, carved ribeye, candied sweet potatoes and much more.
The Court of Two Sisters is located at 613 Royal Street in New Orleans.
Here's what LoveFood had to say:
"Located in the heart of the French Quarter, the historic Court of Two Sisters is one of the most fun spots around — and it hosts a daily jazz brunch. Here, regional favorites like chicken and sausage gumbo and shrimp étouffée ... come highly recommended. Of course, you've got to end with bananas Foster, a dessert of flambéed bananas invented around the corner at Brennan's."
