This Is The Best All-You-Can-Eat Brunch In North Carolina

Breakfast, lunch and dinner may be the most familiar meal times, but one that shouldn't be overlooked is brunch. Whether you making it a weekend event spent catching up with friends or simply want to enjoy the best of both worlds (read: breakfast staples and indulgent lunch items), brunch has become a favorite pastime for many around the country.

LoveFood compiled a list of the best all-you-can-eat brunch around the country, coming up with a list of the top spot in each state, from cozy mom-and-pop diners along the Gulf Coast to Sunday brunch buffets in New England inns.

So which restaurant in North Carolina serves up the best all-you-can-eat brunch in the state?

Blue Ridge Restaurant

Located inside the Omni Grove Park Inn in Asheville, Blue Ridge Restaurant serves up a tasty Sunday brunch buffet filled with delicious favorites like an Eggs Benedict station, breakfast potato casserole, shrimp and grits, buttermilk pancakes, steamed mussels and much more.

Blue Ridge Restaurant is located at the Omni Grove Park Inn at 290 Macon Avenue in Asheville.

Here's what LoveFood had to say:

"Ideal for a smart occasion, Blue Ridge (at the stately Omni Grove Park Inn) is a cut above the rest with its attention to detail. Avocado fans have a dedicated station where they can garnish their favorite food with smoked salmon, radishes, capers, dill, and feta. Seafood lovers might be interested in the house-smoked trout and oysters Rockefeller display. Meanwhile, the views of the Blue Ridge mountains take everyone's breath away."

Check out LoveFood's full list to see all the best all-you-can-eat brunch spots in the country.