This Is The Best All-You-Can-Eat Brunch In Tennessee
By Sarah Tate
January 9, 2023
Breakfast, lunch and dinner may be the most familiar meal times, but one that shouldn't be overlooked is brunch. Whether you making it a weekend event spent catching up with friends or simply want to enjoy the best of both worlds (read: breakfast staples and indulgent lunch items), brunch has become a favorite pastime for many around the country.
LoveFood compiled a list of the best all-you-can-eat brunch around the country, coming up with a list of the top spot in each state, from cozy mom-and-pop diners along the Gulf Coast to Sunday brunch buffets in New England inns.
So which restaurant in Tennessee serves up the best all-you-can-eat brunch in the state?
Brooks Shaw's Old Country Store
Located in Jackson, the buffets at Brooks Shaw's Old Country Store offer customers a chance to step back in time and enjoy the restaurant's perfect combination of old-fashioned breakfast favorites and delicious lunch items.
Brooks Shaw's Old Country Store is located at 56 Casey Jones Lane in Jackson.
Here's what LoveFood had to say:
"A hidden gem, the old-school Brooks Shaw's Old Country Store (next to the Casey Jones Railroad Museum) is home to a Southern buffet and ice cream parlor. It's open early with breakfast favorites like cooked-to-order pancakes — and its lunch rotation with sweet potatoes, black-eyed peas, turnip greens, fried catfish, and fried chicken, will make you feel like you're at Grandma's."
Check out LoveFood's full list to see all the best all-you-can-eat brunch spots in the country.