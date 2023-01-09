This Is The Best All-You-Can-Eat Brunch In Tennessee

Breakfast, lunch and dinner may be the most familiar meal times, but one that shouldn't be overlooked is brunch. Whether you making it a weekend event spent catching up with friends or simply want to enjoy the best of both worlds (read: breakfast staples and indulgent lunch items), brunch has become a favorite pastime for many around the country.

LoveFood compiled a list of the best all-you-can-eat brunch around the country, coming up with a list of the top spot in each state, from cozy mom-and-pop diners along the Gulf Coast to Sunday brunch buffets in New England inns.

So which restaurant in Tennessee serves up the best all-you-can-eat brunch in the state?

Brooks Shaw's Old Country Store

Located in Jackson, the buffets at Brooks Shaw's Old Country Store offer customers a chance to step back in time and enjoy the restaurant's perfect combination of old-fashioned breakfast favorites and delicious lunch items.

Brooks Shaw's Old Country Store is located at 56 Casey Jones Lane in Jackson.

Here's what LoveFood had to say:

"A hidden gem, the old-school Brooks Shaw's Old Country Store (next to the Casey Jones Railroad Museum) is home to a Southern buffet and ice cream parlor. It's open early with breakfast favorites like cooked-to-order pancakes — and its lunch rotation with sweet potatoes, black-eyed peas, turnip greens, fried catfish, and fried chicken, will make you feel like you're at Grandma's."

Check out LoveFood's full list to see all the best all-you-can-eat brunch spots in the country.