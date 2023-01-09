This Is The Best Restaurant In California, According To Guy Fieri

Get ready to take a trip to Flavortown, U.S.A, or in this case, a small, family-owned tavern in Pescadero, California serving food stamped with the approval of one of the best in the business. Guy Fieri, host of popular Food Network series, "Diners, Drive Ins, And Dives" has searched the nation for the best restaurants.

According to Mashed, Fieri has visited "nearly 200 diners, drive-ins, and dives" across the Golden State alone with Duarte's Tavern standing out amongst the rest. Interested individuals can not only visit Duarte's Tavern today, but they can order the same menu items that Fieri enjoyed on the show.

Here is what Mashed had to say about the best California restaurant featured on "Diners, Drive Ins, And Dives":

"Guy Fieri loves to eat in California, and he's been to nearly 200 diners, drive-ins and dives in the state. But one of our favorite spots he's visited is a family-owned restaurant in Pescadero called Duarte's Tavern. If you wanna eat the same thing Guy did, go for the Crab Cioppino, and a local favorite, the Abalone Sandwich."

For a continued list of the best restaurants on each state featured in "Diners, Drive Ins, And Dives" visit Mashed.com.