A Florida woman who tried bringing huge snake through airport security said it was her emotional support animal (ESA), according to the Transportation Security Administration.

The hair-raising moment happened last month at Tampa International Airport during a security screening, TSA spokesperson Lisa Farbstein confirmed on Twitter. An X-ray photo shows the four-foot-long snake, named Bartholomew, curled up inside his owner's carry-on bag among other belongings.

"Snake on a plane?" she tweeted. “Woman claimed the snake was her emotional support pet. TSA notified the airline, which ruled that there was not going to be a snake on their plane!”