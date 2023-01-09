YoungBoy Never Broke Again Reportedly Marries Girlfriend Jazz Mychelle
By Tony M. Centeno
January 9, 2023
YoungBoy Never Broke Again and his girlfriend Jazz Mychelle have reportedly jumped the broom.
On Sunday, January 8, the Baton Rouge native, born Kentrell Gaulden, and the mother of his latest child filed filed for a license to get hitched. State records show YoungBoy, who just dropped his new album I Rest My Case, and Jazz, born Jazlyn Mychelle Hayes, were married on January 7. According to Utah County's website, the happy couple don't have to wait to get married but they do have to have the ceremony within 32 days of the license issue date. So far, neither YoungBoy nor Jazz have confirmed their marriage.
YoungBoy and Jazz have been together for the past two years. They welcomed their first child, daughter Alice, back in 2021 and their newborn son last September. The birth of his son marked his tenth child in total. YB, Jazz and their daughter appear on the cover of his 2022 mixtape Ma' I Got a Family.
YoungBoy has big plans for his family. Before the end of 2022, the 23-year-old artist declared that he wants to move his entire family over to Europe. In a social media post, YB said he's trying to stack up as much cash as possible to make the migration overseas.
“We got to stay prayed up. I really want to move [to] Europe with my family once all of this put behind me,” he wrote in the post. “I’m stacking money until then!!”
Congratulations to YoungBoy Never Broke Again and his new wife!