6-Year-Old Georgia Boy Run Over By School Bus While Riding Go Kart

A 6-year-old boy was riding a go kart down a neighbored street in Columbia County on Monday afternoon when something extremely sudden occurred. According to The Augusta Press, a school bus ran over the boy as he drove in reverse down the street in a go kart. Rescue crews were called to the scene immediately after the incident took place.

WSB-TV reported that the boy accidentally put the go kart in reverse and rolled underneath the bus as the driver stopped to drop a few students off. The bus driver did not see the boy roll underneath the bus as the other students were exiting and began to drive the bus. The boys father was outside watching the 6-year-old when the incident occurred.

The Augusta Press mentioned the incident taking place at Grand Park in Augusta. Information regarding the identity of the child or the name of his parents was not released. The name of the hospital (if any) that he was taken to after the incident took place was not reported. WSB-TV noted that the 6-year-old is currently in stable condition and that there are no charges being pressed against the bus driver as it was the child who rolled underneath the bus.