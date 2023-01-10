At Least 100 Infant Deaths Linked To Recalled Fisher-Price Sleeper

The number of deaths linked to Fisher-Price's Rock' n Play Sleepers has risen to 100, with more than 70 reported after the products were first recalled in 2019. The company noted that it has been "unable to confirm the circumstances of the incidents or that the product was a Rock' n Play Sleeper."

On Monday (January 9), the Consumer Product Safety Commission issued an updated recall for all 4.7 million sleepers that were sold across the country. The sleepers were recalled because unrestrained infants can roll from their backs onto their stomachs.

The company is urging consumers to immediately stop using the sleepers, which were sold nationwide at stores including Walmart, Target, and Amazon from September 2009 through April 2019 for between $40 and $149. Customers can contact Fisher-Price to request a full refund or a voucher.

"With these actions, we want parents around the world to know that safety will always be a cornerstone of our mission, that we are committed to these values, and will continue to prioritize the health, safety, and well-being of the infants and preschoolers who utilize our products," Chuck Scothon, Senior Vice President and General Manager for Fisher-Price said during the initial recall.