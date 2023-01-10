Big Scarr's Father Defends Gucci Mane, Shows Gratitude For Funeral Payment

“First of all, I got to send shouts out to Atlantic Records man," Scarr's dad said during his Instagram Live. "They gave my son a big boy chance. Gucci – I got to send shouts out to Gucci too. Y’all might not like it but I got to give my boy what he did, man. He gave my son a major major chance man. I can’t let y’all throw dude under the bus like that. Come on now, the truth is the truth, man. I gave nobody permission to do that.”



“I ain’t looking for nothing,” he added. “I just want what rightfully belong to my son. I ain’t asking for nothing else. I don’t want nothing else. They sent they 10 bands. Gucci, he sent his 10 bands. I covered the rest. I appreciate that big time.”



His father's response comes a couple of days after Scarr's brother and sister claimed Gucci Mane backed off from his alleged promise to cover the entire funeral. In a series of social media posts, Quezz Ruthless and his sister Alexandra Woods also claimed that Gucci asked for the chains he gave Scarr over two years ago. After their posts went viral, Gucci's wife Keyshia Ka'oir came through with receipts of the two $10,000 payments made directly to the funeral home. Both children acknowledge the money was sent, but claimed it wasn't enough since the funeral cost $60,000 in total.



Scarr's dad didn't mention the chains. He was more focused on making things right than focusing on the negativity surrounding his son's burial. The only thing he would've truly appreciated was a personal call from Gucci and Atlantic Records.



"Man to man, I wish somebody woulda just dialed my [number] and talked to your guy 100. All this out of control," he said. "Gucci and them was the best thing that ever happened to my son. He did what he could."

