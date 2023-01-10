Blink-182's 'Edging' Achieves Milestone None Of Their Other Singles Have

Blink-182 has been a band for 30 years, and their latest single "Edging" has achieved a milestone none of their others have: it's reached the top spot on Mediabase's Alternative Radio airplay chart for the 10th consecutive week.

Tom DeLonge commemorated the feat in an Instagram post, writing: "Jesus. Just wow. Our longest charting single. Thank you all so much ❤️"

In addition to its reign at the top of the chart, "Edging" had the best start on rock radio in eight years when it came out in October, debuting at No. 2 on Billboard's Rock & Alternative Airplay chart.

See Tom's post below.