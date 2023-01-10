Carlos Correa Now 'Finalizing' Deal With Another Team, Not Mets: Report

Free agent shortstop Carlos Correa is now reportedly "finalizing" a deal to return to the Minnesota Twins, sources with knowledge of the negotiations confirmed to ESPN's Jeff Passan reports.

The reported deal comes after Correa had previously been reported to have agreed to deals with the San Francisco Giants and New York Mets this offseason, both of which were reported to have fallen through due the two respective teams' concerns over his physical.

"BREAKING: Shortstop Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins are finalizing a six-year, $200 million contract, sources tell ESPN," Passan said. "The deal has a vesting option that can max out at $270 million. It is pending physical."