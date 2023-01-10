Carlos Correa Now 'Finalizing' Deal With Another Team, Not Mets: Report
By Jason Hall
January 10, 2023
Free agent shortstop Carlos Correa is now reportedly "finalizing" a deal to return to the Minnesota Twins, sources with knowledge of the negotiations confirmed to ESPN's Jeff Passan reports.
The reported deal comes after Correa had previously been reported to have agreed to deals with the San Francisco Giants and New York Mets this offseason, both of which were reported to have fallen through due the two respective teams' concerns over his physical.
"BREAKING: Shortstop Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins are finalizing a six-year, $200 million contract, sources tell ESPN," Passan said. "The deal has a vesting option that can max out at $270 million. It is pending physical."
Correa had reportedly agreed to a 12-year, $315 million deal with the Mets one week after reaching an agreement with the Giants on a 13-year, $350 million contract, last month, according to Passan.
The Puerto Rican native was long projected to get a $300 million long-term deal dating back to his free agency last offseason.
Correa declined a reported five-year, $160 million contract offer from the Houston Astros -- whom he spent his first seven MLB seasons with -- last offseason and instead signed a two-year, $35.1 million deal with the Twins that included a player option for the second season, which was declined and allowed him to test free agency.
Correa hit for a .291 average with 22 home runs and 64 RBIs during his lone season in Minnesota.
The 28-year-old is a former World Series champion (2017), two-time All-Star (2017, 2021), Gold Glove, Platinum Glove and Fielding Bible awards winner (2021) and the 2015 American League Rookie of the Year.