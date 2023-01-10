Curious Porcupine Adorably Finds Himself In The Wrong Exhibit At Texas Zoo

By Dani Medina

January 10, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

A porcupine found itself in the wrong exhibit at the San Antonio Zoo last week — but it actually turned out to be a pretty cute meeting between the two curious animals.

Elmer the porcupine was seen in a video posted by the zoo on Facebook peering into the glass and interacting with a lioness through a window. The lioness is seen looking back at Elmer in a curious manner.

"Elmer the porcupine popped by to pay a visit to the lions," the Facebook post read.

It's not the first time Elmer goes on an adventure throughout the zoo. WPXI reports the porcupine visited the hippos back in December. He's also a repeat visitor to the lions exhibit and also the jaguars.

Elmer is living his best life! Watch the videos below:

Elmer the porcupine popped by to pay a visit to the lions! 🦔❤️🦁

Elmer the porcupine popped by to pay a visit to the lions! 🦔❤️🦁

Posted by San Antonio Zoo on Tuesday, January 3, 2023
@sanantoniozoo

Elmer went on an adventure to visit the hippos! 🦔❤️🦛 #porcupine #hippo #animals #cuteanimals #fyp #foryou

♬ original sound - San Antonio Zoo
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.